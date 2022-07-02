Let’s get this straight: the “SCOTUS Republican Temple” will now place government into your doctor’s office and bedroom, but prohibit government from fighting the lethal effects of a catastrophic rise in global warming and climate change. We are now officially — not theoretically — on the “slippery slope” of a radical (possibly permanent) reconstruction of democratic government into an elitist autocracy: a dictatorship of partisan men and women so committed to their “manifesto” — that they will gladly sacrifice millions to the loss of their personal autonomy; and surrender us all to the inevitable murderous onslaught of proven science. To put it in terms we can all understand, this so-called “conservative” majority is bat—-t crazy!
Thomas Smith
Durand
