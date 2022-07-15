One great threat to this nation is nuclear war.
Vladimir Putin has lost his patience with the United States. When Donald Trump was president, Putin knew he couldn’t get away with an attack on Ukraine. Trump recognized the corruption of the Ukrainian government and knew that military aid to Ukraine would spark a war.
I believe Putin has nothing to lose by launching nuclear attacks. Russia attacked Ukraine because of years of atrocities against Russian supporters and soldiers in Ukraine.
If the U.S. does not stop its illegal supplying of arms to Ukraine, the war will just get worse.
President Joe Biden is using this war for political gain. He is using excuses to hide the disastrous economic situation in this country, caused by Democratic meddling in the 2020 election. Democrats in power deliberately shut down the economy in 2020 in order to make Trump look bad.
Thousands of people died, not because of COVID-19 but because of life-threatening attacks that took away the right to work.
The only way to solve the problem is for Biden to immediately suspend arms shipments to Ukraine.
The U.S. needs to be held accountable for years of provoking wars all over the world.
If sanctions are suspended, Putin will agree to a ceasefire and negotiations. The problem with Biden is he is totally confused by what is happening.
Biden and Putin are both the same: dictators. Biden thinks he can shove Western ideals down the throats of the Russian people. Russians consider our democracy to be a big scam.
The Founding Fathers did not like democracy. The Constitution creates a republic, not a democracy.
Democracy is mob rule.
The purpose of separation of powers is to prevent a democratic mob from literally butchering the opposition.
My advice to the lazy politicians in Washington is to quit filling the media with crap.
Get a shovel and start digging.
Maybe you’ll discover a pot of gold.
Charles Bursch
Corunna
