An open letter to U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar: I have witnessed great integrity, devotion to duty and patriotism throughout my 75 years.
When I think of those qualities, the first to come to mind is my dad, Lt. Col. Emerson W. Smith. He was a lifelong Republican who fervently believed in the ideals and principles of Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower. He served as an Army combat medic, who counted wounded enemy soldiers as victims of the brutality of war, equally deserving of care.
This past week, I witnessed something I had thought impossible — a failure of character and honor so appalling it defies comprehension. This week, Rep. Moolenaar, you chose to endorse a seditious lawsuit (brought by an indicted Texas official) which is, by any measure, the most antidemocratic measure you could possible embrace.
By offering support to an effort to disenfranchise millions of your fellow Michiganders (to say nothing of voters of Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania), you have defiled every hour of my father’s service; and the entire World War II struggle to defeat authoritarianism throughout the world.
By your submission to Trumpist extortion and self-serving cowardice, you have violated your oath: The very same oath dad took upon joining the U. S. Army. But unlike Lt. Col. Smith’s sacred observance of that commitment, you have blithely cast it aside in order to appease a defeated tyrant.
It is a level of treachery which should, deservedly, obliterate any remaining confidence in you as a public servant. That so many “Republicans” should join hands in an attempt to sabotage our “republic” is a corruption too terrible to forgive or ever forget.
Thomas Smith
Durand
