I am writing in response to the story about a Byron man who killed a cat over killing his 40 chickens.
It is hard to believe that one cat killed all 40 of his chickens, without seeing that video tape. In my experience, a cat will run from a chicken unless it is desperately hungry.
Killing or torturing any animal, cat or dog, is a four-year felony in the state of Michigan. The term of years should be longer. The man says he trapped the cat and then shot and killed the cat with one shot.
There are other ways to get rid of feral cats — trap them and got a hold of a lady, Lori Bailey, who has the Community Cats of Owosso instead of killing the cat.
Also were the chickens in a wire-style coop and confined, or were they running loose?
The man is so worried about losing his right to have a gun so he can hunt — well, he should have thought of that before he took that one shot to the cat.
He states that he didn’t torture the cat. Well then what did you exactly do sir? You knowingly trapped the cat in a cage to where it couldn’t run from you and you shot and killed the cat.
Why did it take you sir over several months in 2021 to kill this one cat? If you knew this was going on, it wouldn’t have taken several months to catch any cat and reach out to someone to dispose of the cat or surrender the cat or cats to the Shiawassee Humane Society or Community Cats of Owosso.
Look sir, you’re a man vs. a cat. Really, sounds to me like you’re a big bully showing off: “I killed a cat over killing my chickens.” We may have a Stand your Ground law in Michigan, but that’s only for another individual, not an animal such as a cat. The paper states that your chicken coop is in line with your neighbor’s house. What would it have taken to move your chicken coop away from their house?
Yes, you have the right to defend your property … within reason that is.
The man states that he tried to follow the law, but clearly he did not because he discharged a weapon at a trapped cat. The man has already admitted to killing the cat, so ok, then plead guilty and serve the four years for it, and yes, you will indeed lose your right to have any weapon and to hunt with. Whether you lose anything else remains to be seen.
The man also states that he is willing to take his case to a jury, but he also states a felony conviction would simply be too much. Well if he takes his case to a jury and is found guilty, he will pay that price.
If he would have only done it differently by just catching this cat in a cage like he already admitted to doing, and surrender the cat to the (Shiawassee County) Humane Society or Community Cats of Owosso, none of this would be happening.
