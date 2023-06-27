I disagree with Mr. Fields saying he is “pro-Biblical morality.”
I disagree with Mr. Fields saying he is “pro-Biblical morality.”
Jesus wants us to love everyone!
From the King James Version, Matthew 22:36-40:
“Master, which is the great commandment in the law?
Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.
This is the first and great commandment.
And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
Barbara BakerOmerod
Owosso
EDITOR’S NOTE: Don Fields, an elder at Owosso’s Calvary Baptist Church, submitted a letter to the editor which ran in the Saturday, June 24 edition of The Argus-Press. In it, Fields objected to being described as “anti-LGBTQ+” in an article which ran in the Wednesday, June 21 edition after commenting at the Tuesday, June 20 Owosso City Council meeting that, “Owosso Pride’s mission is the universal acceptance of sexual sin and sexual perversion in Shiawassee County and beyond. They are specifically seeking to completely upend our moral framework; they want the old morality and its laws to be replaced with the new morality and its laws. This new morality, based on a false religion, will lead to the destruction of the family; the disintegration of society; heartache, hopelessness and brokenness for the individuals who participate in it.”
In his letter, Fields described his stance as “pro-Biblical morality,” rather than “anti-LGBTQ+.”
Churches that reject LGBTQ people are not Biblical, in fact, they are the exact opposite of Biblical.
