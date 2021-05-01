Congressman John Moolenaar, it is inexplicable to me (and many other of your constituents) that we have yet to hear one syllable — let alone a fulsome public explanation — of why you chose to vote against our $1,400 relief checks, not to mention the critical funding of aid to our schools, first responders and small businesses, enabling all voters to recover from the worst medical crisis in a century.
Your allegiance should be, first, last and always, to the welfare of the families you represent, not to some rigid party orthodoxy that disregards great financial pain and human suffering. My wife and I are both 75 years old and neither of us have ever lived in a congressional district so badly represented, nor forced to endure a man so devoid of compassion and empathy.
I defy you to reply to this correspondence with a comprehensive defense of how defeating the president’s relief bill would have benefited all of us who were desperate to receive assistance. I am fairly certain that if the act of voting to prolong our agony was that easy, ignoring this challenge with be far less difficult.
Thomas Smith
Durand
