Modern regulated hunting does not threaten Great Lakes gray wolves with extinction; is necessary to manage rising numbers

Political ping pong is alive and well, as evidenced by the seemingly perpetual issue of gray wolf management. On one side of the table are the well-funded animal rights activists, who rail against the modern model of regulated hunting in the name of animal welfare. On the other side are the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the sportsmen and women of the country.

At issue is whether wolves have met their carrying capacity of the land and should, in fact, be declared recovered, and therefore managed at the state level.

(0) comments

