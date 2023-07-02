Modern regulated hunting does not threaten Great Lakes gray wolves with extinction; is necessary to manage rising numbers

Political ping pong is alive and well, as evidenced by the seemingly perpetual issue of gray wolf management. On one side of the table are the well-funded animal rights activists, who rail against the modern model of regulated hunting in the name of animal welfare. On the other side are the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the sportsmen and women of the country.
At issue is whether wolves have met their carrying capacity of the land and should, in fact, be declared recovered, and therefore managed at the state level.
One lob over the net came cack in 2017, when the Washington D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling preserving the endangered status of Great Lakes wolf populations, claiming that the wolves could not be considered recovered unless they inhabited all of their historic range.
Then, in November 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the endangered species list in all lower 48 states.
In February of last year, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White ruled the FWS “failed to adequately analyze and consider the impacts of partial delisting and of historical range loss on the already-listed species,” reversing the de-listing.
Back and forth, back and forth.
There is no question that the wolf population of between 600 to 700 in Michigan, plus another 1,000 in Wisconsin, demands management.
What’s the rub against allowing states to control their wildlife populations?
Two new petitions look to force the issue.
On Thursday, the Sportsmen’s Alliance — together with Michigan Bear Hunters Association, Upper Peninsula Bear Houndsmen Association and Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association — filed a pair of petitions under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) with the FWS to remove gray wolves from the enagered list specifically in the upper Midwest.
One petition is to recognize and delist a Western Great Lakes Distinct Population Segment (WGL DPS) of wolves within Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin (and areas of adjoining states). The other petition requests that the FWS exercise specific management options on remnant wolf populations existing in Western states.
FWS has de-listed the WGL DPS at several points in the past, but each of these actions has overturned in federal court. The courts have repeatedly ruled against delisting — not because of a concern over the wolf population within the WGL, where gray wolf recovery is well established, but because of FWS’ failure to address “remnant” wolves.
It is these concerns that the coalition’s second petition is designed to address, aiming to develop a pathway away from the litigation morass that has strangled effective wolf management for nearly 20 years.
With remnant wolves addressed in the second petition, the coalition recommends the FWS established a new West Coast DPS be listed at the threatened level, thereby downlisting this population from endangered status and providing maximum flexibility to state wildlife managers.
The petition also asks that FWS create a “non-distinct population segment” consisting of all wolves in the lower 48 states that are not otherwise included in an established DPS. This would mean that all wolves outside of a DPS will continue to be protected under the ESA as endangered under the original 1978 listing.
When taken together, the two petitions create a means for FWS to recognize wolf recovery where it has taken place, while continuing to ensure management flexibility under the ESA for remnant wolves in the West and throughout the country.
“While not immediately obvious, these two petitions are following a blueprint established by the federal courts on gray wolves and the ESA,” said Todd Adkins, vice president of government affairs at the Sportsmen’s Alliance. “Instead of a quick fix, this is a long-term strategy to get wolf management back in the state agencies where it belongs instead of locked up in litigation brought by the extremists to keep their fund-raising juggernaut running full steam.”
The repeated lawsuits brought against wolf hunting are a clear case of ideology pitted against science.
If anyone thinks that hunting wolves to control their numbers is going to wipe them out — name one single species that falls under the parameters of modern regulated hunting in which this has happened. Hunters have always ensured sustainability of any game they’ve hunted. Simple as that.
