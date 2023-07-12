Well, all of you Democrats who keep claiming that you aren’t taking away anyone’s right to firearms can stop purveying that lie.
With the banning of firearms at the state capitol, you’ve effectively abrogated both our First Amendment rights as well as our Second Amendment rights.
The Second Amendment March that has been held every year for the last 10 years without a single issue will not be held this year.
Are you getting tired of this yet? Are we getting tired of all the excess taxes being implemented? And more being considered? Remember this in 2024.
And remember, even if these issues don’t reflect your interests at the moment, they just haven’t gotten to you … yet.
