Our state representative, Benjamin Frederick, has proposed to deal with the COVID-19 crisis by delegating health decisions to all 83 counties — if not to each individual city and village. In a recent article in the paper, he said we should wash our hands and be careful.
After eight months of this crisis, really? There have been more infections in the last four weeks than there were over the entire COVID crisis. For some reason our 4 percent of the population has 20 percent of the deaths due to COVID and his solution is to be careful. He’s got his thumb on this crisis.
How does delegating community safety to the level of counties and cities resolve this? This is a worldwide crisis. A worldwide pandemic. Had we all been careful we wouldn’t be in this position. By this logic does State Rep. Frederick advocate eliminating seat belt laws, mandatory car insurance or even mandatory schooling? Let’s just be careful and trust each other.
I, for one, do not trust the drunk driver on the road to have the necessary insurance to look out for my family in case they kill me. We need a uniform approach — preferably, nationally — but certainly at the state level in addressing this crisis. It simply is not something that can be left to each individual.
Do what’s best for all of Michigan so we can get better physically and economically.
Patrick J. Marutiak
Perry
