As we celebrate the 244th anniversary of American independence, our men and women in uniform are still in harm’s way — actively defending that liberty on the other side of the globe.
In early 2019, President Donald Trump was told of the payment of Russian bounties on the lives of our troops in Afghanistan. A few days ago, he tweeted that “he had never been briefed about this threat.”
When he finally had to confirm the inclusion of the intelligence in the presidential daily briefing last year, he then argued no action was pursued because the intelligence could not be verified. Now that members of both parties (understanding that no intelligence is ever 100 percent verifiable) are demanding the facts, Trump is claiming the entire issue of Russian bounties was a political hoax, perpetrated by the Democrats.
Today, a Marine veteran and congressman stated, “it doesn’t matter whether he believed the intelligence — or even whether it was true. It was his duty to alert the chain and allow commanders to take adequate precautions to protect our people. Anything less from the commander-in-chief is a treasonous dereliction of duty.”
Hundreds of thousands of mothers, fathers, wives and husbands watched a July Fourth celebration with the knowledge our president has failed to protect their loved ones. And this Russian conspiracy joins a long list of failures, written off by Donald John Trump as fake news, Democrat hoaxes or partisan attacks.
No president in our history has spent his entire term of office refusing to take responsibility, blaming every one else for his failures and firing dozens of appointees (including four star generals) for valiantly trying to save his administration from descending into chaos. In four months the electorate must, if only for our troops, bring closure to our long, national nightmare.
Thomas Smith
Durand
