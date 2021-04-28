Corunna Public Schools is asking voters Tuesday to go to the polls to vote on two proposals.
Some may say, “Why another bond(s)?” Like many homeowners, needed repairs, and upgrades can’t financially be done all at once and as a district they are conscious of asking for too much from district residents.
District residents were generous in their vote in November 2015, when the last bond passed, allowing for many items that will sustain and move the district forward. With the passage of Proposal 1 homeowners would see no increase to their current tax levy. Proposal 2 would mean that, on the average, a Corunna homeowner would only pay $1.50 a month (that’s less than two Diet Cokes from McDonald’s).
Proposal 1 will replace the bleachers at Nick Annese Field, renovate the CHS boys/girls locker rooms, replace first-floor ceiling tiles and repair selected walks at CHS.
The middle school would see a new exterior door, frame and hardware, new air conditioning unit, remodeled restrooms, and select walks would be repaired.
Elsa Meyer would see the addition of six classrooms which would allow our preschool through 12th-grade students to all be in schools in the city of Corunna. Parking additions and installing air conditioning at Elsa Meyer would be able to be done.
The child care and preschool building would have asphalt work done on the east side and ceiling tiles/grid replaced. The administration office parking lot would be renovated and select walks would be replaced.
Proposal 2 would allow the district to install a sidewalk around the track, install athletic turf at Nick Annese Field and replace student lockers at Corunna Middle School. Children’s Services child care and preschool programs would have their playground equipment made more age appropriate for our littlest Cavaliers and air conditioning for this building that is used year around.
We encourage you to join us by voting “yes” and “yes” on proposals 1 and 2 Tuesday.
Dave and Nancy Moore
Antrim Township
