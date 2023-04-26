On May 6, the outdoor farmers’ market season starts in Owosso.
The Owosso area is home to two farmers markets in the summer. We have been for over 10 years now. We should be very proud of this, especially when you consider the small size of the city. Owosso is not very big. The 48867 area is home to less than 30,000 residents. Flint and Lansing are more than double in size by comparison.
Combined, these markets host up to 100 different vendors over the summer season. Local farms, artisans, bakers, woodworkers, etc., come to Owosso early in the morning on Saturday to set up their wares and goodies.
By 9 a.m., all the vendors are ready for us to shop. The markets attract all types of shoppers too. Some are visitors in town for special events; others are just driving through and decide to stop and browse for a little while. And then, there’s the ones who keep the markets going year after year, the local shoppers who enjoy fresh, direct-from-the-farm eggs, meats, fruits, and veggies.
The Original Owosso Farm Market is located along the M-21 business district, behind Bob’s Big Boy restaurant. Turn in at the traffic light for Walmart to shop this market. Plenty of close parking surrounds the market because it is located in the parking lot. “Easy access” is a good way to describe the 3 to 4 rows of vendors, in the middle of the parking lot. Face painting for the kids and food trucks are scheduled on certain days during the summer.
The Downtown Owosso Farmers Market is set up in the streets. Each Saturday, two blocks on Exchange Street and parts of Ball Street in the historic district of Owosso are closed to through traffic for a couple of hours. Shoppers can stroll down the middle of the road as they shop. Children’s activities, music and food trucks are offered on certain days during the summer too. You may need to park a few blocks away, but that’s ok, this market is meant for walking.
Both markets run the same day (Saturday) and almost identical times (9-2 p.m. business district and 9-1 p.m. downtown). But they are not the same. Each market has its own unique vibe and vendor line-up.
Check out one of our markets or better yet, check them both out. Feel the different vibe each one has to offer and browse the dedicated vendors that are here every Saturday to serve you, the customer. You will find plenty of Michigan-made and locally-grown goodies at the two Owosso farmers markets. Come see how Owosso does it.
