In this election cycle, a trio of candidates backed by money and political advocacy groups has lost sight of the overarching function of our schools: to train young people to think for themselves.
Their desire is to clone our students into people that think and act as they do through censorship.
Many years ago, the Supreme Court explained the essential role our schools play in helping young people to develop into the reflective and critical citizens that a democracy needs to survive and flourish: “The Nation’s future depends upon leaders trained through wide exposure to a robust exchange of ideas which discovers truth out of a multitude of tongues, rather than through any kind of authoritative selection.”
Students in a diverse society will thrive only if a diverse array of literature and informational material are available to them.
By contrast, when people attempt to create a “sanitized” learning space by eliminating controversial texts from school libraries, they undermine this critical function of public education.
And when books can be removed by any group based on complaints about the author’s message or point of view simply because that message or point of view differs and does not align with theirs, it paves the way for schools to become an arena for political warfare, rather than a space of learning for our youth. Neither students nor their communities are well served by this practice. (ACLU-2022)
Owosso Public Schools encourages students to “step out of the box.”
To be critical thinkers, ask questions, to be risk takers, to be able to express their ideas and to defend them, all with the purpose to prepare them for the future – theirs and their community.
Education should not just be filling an empty mind with facts and statistics but to create an open mind that will always seek truth.
A “sanitized” learning environment will not allow that to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.