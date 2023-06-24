We all stand to receive a great inheritance

Two days after Christmas in 2012, a man’s body was found under a Wyoming overpass. The body was identified as Timothy Henry Gray, a homeless cowboy who died of hypothermia.
The irony was this: he stood to inherit millions of dollars.
By RON MCCLUNG
Positive Perspective
Gray’s great-grandfather had been a wealthy copper miner, railroad builder, and the founder of a town in Nevada: Las Vegas. His considerable fortune went to his daughter, Huguette. When she died in 2011 at the age of 104, she left an estate worth $300 million.
When Gray died, the execution of Huguette’s will was tied up in court. Had he lived, he may have inherited $19 million of the fortune.
It makes you wonder if he knew his family history. Had he lost touch with Huguette, his half great-aunt?
Most of us will never come into that much money, inherited or otherwise. However, we can tap into a resource worth much more than that.
When Peter wrote his letter to people scattered throughout the provinces of what we know today as Asia Minor, or Turkey, he said, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. This inheritance is kept in heaven for you” (1 Peter 1:3-4 NIV).
Besides property, three main sources of wealth existed in Peter’s day. You might have grain or crops. You might have cash money. You might have cloth. Grain can spoil. Money can perish. Cloth can fade and lose its bright color.
But the believer’s inheritance will never perish, spoil or fade. Our eternal inheritance changes how we look at life here and life hereafter.
We do not look forward to dying as a way out of our problems and trials here. On the other hand, we do understand that even death cannot keep us from the inheritance he promises to those who put their trust in God.
