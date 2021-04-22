How much longer must we, the general citizenry, be subjected to these mysterious shortages and blatant price gouging that have been going on?
How are we supposed to afford it when corporations seek to regain the profits they enjoyed before the pandemic hit everyone?
After people quit panic buying, products began returning slowly, although at higher prices.
Then it began. Last year, around this time, oil companies were moaning about low crude prices and gas went down to $1.29 per gallon. Then, mysteriously last fall, prices began steadily increasing, going as high as $2.89.
Another instance of so-called scarcity is still present, going on for more than four months and no end in sight. As a cat own can attest. Little Friskies is pretty much MIA with no explanation. Four months is unjustifiable for an unexplained shortage to continue.
When I tried to call the manufacturer several times, I get put on hold and my calls were never answers. And, no, like many other low-income seniors, I don’t have internet or a smartphone to use.
The latest slap in the face came Saturday when I tried to find turkey loads for the upcoming wild turkey season. Ammunition is nearly impossible to find in the Owosso-Corunna area. I stopped in to Dunham’s in desperation to see if they had any in stock. What I found sent me back out in a huff.
They had a few boxes of turkey loads, yes, but the last time I bought ammunition I paid $17 for a box of 10 shells. The ammo they had were boxes of five, and their price was more than $57.
It was absolutely outrageous. These shortages and unjustifiable price increases must stop.
Linda Strieff
Owosso
