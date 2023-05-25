A recent front-page article in The Argus-Press told some of the facts regarding Michigan’s population crisis, with Michigan ranking 49th in population growth since 1990, ahead of only West Virginia. Sadly, the state’s relative depopulation has been ongoing for some time. Governor Snyder lamented the low growth rate during his tenure, yet it continues despite the push for more economic growth.
A Detroit News editorial “Abortion is not the best growth strategy” and the Detroit Free Press story “Michigan child population at record low, raising alarm,” both point out the negative effects population decline could have on health care, education, workplaces and more.
“The availability of workforce is a top-if not the top-concern of growing businesses,” said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan and Lieutenant Governor under Rick Snyder from 2011-18. “It’s not going to get any easier anytime soon. As hard as it is today, it’ll be harder tomorrow.”
We’ve seen more than our share of “We’re hiring” signs already.
Michigan has not only lost population over the past decade, but it has also aged. Michigan ranks 43rd in percentage of adults who are 35-54 — the main age for our workforce — and 16th highest for population over 65 years of age. For children under 18, Michigan comes in at 36th despite having the 10th highest population by number. Michigan logged more deaths than births in 2020.
Yet, Governor Whitmer’s strategy to combat a dwindling population isn’t to encourage families and babies, but rather to lure millennials from other states by encouraging the expansion of abortion.
During a debate last year, Whitmer said about increasing the population in Michigan that she’d, “Go to Purdue and talk to every woman engineer, as well as Ohio State, and bring them to Michigan, where you can have full rights to make your own decisions about your health and your body and a great job.” This, of course, means abortion plain and simple.
We lose 95 future citizens each day in abortions in Michigan — the equivalent of four classrooms full of children each day. Abortion, with around 30,000 victims in the state annually, more than accounts for Michigan’s loss in population.
Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron, blasted Whitmer’s remarks from her State of the Snion address saying, “I think it’s remarkable that our plan for economic development is enticing businesses and workers here with the prospect of being able to kill their unborn children.”
According to the Minority Leader, Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, Whitmer should instead find common ground on “growing our economy, on bringing supply chains back from overseas, on increasing talent in our state, and on tackling workforce housing.”
Nevertheless, our governor pushes on with her extreme abortion agenda. So, Snyder’s push for economic growth to increase population didn’t work, Whitmer’s push to increase population by luring abortion minded individuals to the state won’t work either. What’s needed is family friendly policies, good schools, decent paying jobs and lower taxes.
Any way you look at it, abortion, abortion, abortion is no way to grow a population.
