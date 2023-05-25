A recent front-page article in The Argus-Press told some of the facts regarding Michigan’s population crisis, with Michigan ranking 49th in population growth since 1990, ahead of only West Virginia. Sadly, the state’s relative depopulation has been ongoing for some time. Governor Snyder lamented the low growth rate during his tenure, yet it continues despite the push for more economic growth.

A Detroit News editorial “Abortion is not the best growth strategy” and the Detroit Free Press story “Michigan child population at record low, raising alarm,” both point out the negative effects population decline could have on health care, education, workplaces and more.

