I just read the plans City Council has in mind for our downtown area. Are you people out of your minds? This is Owosso, not New Orleans! I thought our whole objective was to make Owosso a nice, safe, family-friendly town, with great schools and a down-home atmosphere. At least that’s what my property taxes look like. This plan is open to nothing but bad decisions and lawsuits. We cannot have people wandering the streets with open alcohol at all times of the day and night. What about the other businesses? What about keeping our citizens safe? Do you know what kind of trouble we are opening our town up to? People will come from other cities just to exploit our ignorance. We do not have the police force to patrol this, and even if we did, it is uncontrollable. It should be quite interesting during Curwood.
There is no doubt that the entertainment sector has suffered greatly through the last year with the pandemic, but so have our other local stores and businesses. People will not feel safe going downtown. All it takes is one trouble maker, one attack, one fight, one rape, and there we go. People will be leaving Owosso in droves. So, if that is the council’s wish — to run out everyone but the partiers — this is a good way to do it. They cannot just sit behind their computers, without any public input, and make these decisions about the town that we live in. If people wanted to live somewhere that offered these concessions, they would move to Las Vegas.
Council says this is to help our downtown restaurants and bars that will probably only be allowed to open up to 50% capacity. How? Do you think people are not going to buy their one obligatory glass and then refill it from their own stash? How do groups of people walking all around town with open alcohol keep people safe from this virus? Do you think they are going to stay six feet apart and wear their double masks?
You are going to face a lot of fight on this one. Possibly even some recall petitions. If the council is so sure this is a good idea, put it up for a public vote. Watch how fast it goes down.
Elaine Wigle
Owosso
