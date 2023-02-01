The past few years have subtly altered the way many Americans live and work, and I’m no exception.
Previously, my “day job” would take me to a variety of locations, recording testimony and preserving other sounds and images for the courts. Now, talking-head videos have been supplanted with Zoom and other dedicated video conference meetings.
Some of you may recognize me as a local singer/songwriter who has performed locally and beyond as “Johnny Z,” but live show work has also almost disappeared. With travel has been curtailed, I’ve decided to redefine this as an opportunity to write, record and release music at a more feverish pace than at any time of my life since the mid-1980s.
All of this has resulted in more time at home, which, in turn, has given me more time to explore and appreciate the City of Owosso.
I live in a near-north neighborhood abutting the Owosso downtown. This city is fairly old, by American standards, and has a well-developed walking environment, complete with sidewalks on most streets. I’m especially fortunate, as my house is situated on a bend in the Shiawassee River with a southern exposure and gorgeous views of Curwood Castle.
Though living on the river presents a beautiful scene, it can be quite cold venturing beyond the insulated glass. This is particularly true for those that walk for exercise and fitness.
I make it a point to get my 10,000 to 12,000 steps per day. You’ve most likely seen me wandering around the downtown and the neighborhoods that radiate from the town center.
This activity necessitates an extensive route to reach my goal. On some days I’ll incorporate residential areas, while on others I’ll focus on the commercial center. During the past two days, the latter was my destination. Following our first real winter weather in over a month, I was a bit apprehensive, but I resolutely set out.
I was pleasantly greeted, for the most part, with merchants and building owners doing a great job at keeping the walkways safe for anyone who goes through the downtown.
Either by oversight or circumstances, either the building owner of the Capital Sports Field House and The Sideline Sports Bar businesses, which occupy the old bowling alley, neglected to clear the sidewalks surrounding it on the east, south and west sides.
The public sidewalk areas where there is heavy foot traffic had turned the fallen snow to ice, a very dangerous walking surface. Curiously, someone took the time to remove snow from the business’s entrance. Was there no time? Was it not their responsibility? Or did they simply not deem it important enough? Owosso makes a point of warning homeowners to remove snow after events like we just experienced. Shouldn’t businesses be held to this same standard?
Let’s pull together as a community and do our part to keep sidewalks safe for pedestrians!
Johnny Stephen Zawacki owns and operates Michigan Video Services, a video for litigation services company. He also founded Spotlight Recordings, which releases his own music and a select stable of artists, and Piano Street Music, a BMI-affiliated music publishing company.
