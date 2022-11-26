I am writing for the many handicapped and senior citizens that live in our city and surrounding areas.
It has now begun another winter, which presents great difficulty for those of us who need a cane, walker or wheelchair to find get around for our needs.
It certainly has proven to be a handicap not having a service station that will wait on those of us who have difficulties getting in and out of our cars to pump gas or check the fluids. We have a real fear of falling.
I am writing to ask if one of our many service stations could open at least one pump that could still provide this service?
We miss the service we once had for years in our area and have had great difficulty in trying to get to our physicians offices, grocery stores and more.
While we do have some help in our area such as calling and having our groceries delivered or ordering them via computer and picking them up — thank you stores who are providing this service — but we do have other areas we must find a way to get to on our own.
I am sure we would show our appreciation if one of you would provide this service for us. We certainly would be grateful.
