I’m writing in response to a remark made in a letter about County Commissioner Jeremy Root published Nov. 24. I feel it was uncalled for.
I’ve known Jeremy my whole life and he’s not at all like the complainer was making him out to be. He’s a fine young man that will go out of his way to help and has when I’ve needed help. I’m proud to have Jeremy as a friend.
I feel he’s doing a fine job. I really thought once the election was over the bashing would stop, but I guess some haven’t grown up yet.
Bob Campbell
Byron
