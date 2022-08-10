To all you fervent patriots who know in your hearts that the last election was stolen by child trafficking pedophiles who want to turn this country into a godless commie wasteland -have I found a deal for you!
How would you like a sweatshirt with a picture of Donald Trump on it, with half his face looking like Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator and, below it, the words “I’ll Be Back?” Cool, huh? The same website sells a shirt proclaiming “Give Violence A Chance.” They have hats that insult President Biden and flags with their logo, “Lions Not Sheep.”
That, by the way, is the name of the company. Their explanation about what that means defies logic.
They have keychains, flags, wallets and other keen stuff with pictures of guns and “Let’s Go Brandon” on them. Stickers too; remember them from third grade?
Their website is full of hairy, tattooed, macho guys and gals who seriously flex and pose in their apparel which is touted as “100% AMERICAN MADE,” and “BEST (expletive) AMERICAN MADE GEAR ON THE PLANET.”
It’s some website! The products are over-priced, over-hyped and totally phony.
Their stuff is really made in China; they just tear out the tags that say so, and sew in “Made in America” tags.
When the Federal Trade Commission busted this grift, they fined them over $200,000.
Neighbors, I’ll offer two thoughts about this breaking story. The owner of this enterprise, Sean Whalen, must be about the most crass and cynical man in Utah.
He has targeted people who sincerely love Mr. Trump and surely feel some pride that the sweatshirt they’ve bought was made by American hands.
This guy has been laughing all the way to the bank, as they say, having duped a whole set of citizens he pretends to support and align with politically.
My other observation: why is it that, as time passes and more is revealed, everything we examine connected to Trump turns out to be some kind of swindle?
And usually a clumsy one at that.
