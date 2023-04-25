Five years ago, the residents of Shiawassee County made it crystal clear we wanted a protective wind ordinance. It was voted on unanimously by the P & Z board and the county commissioners.
The Shiawassee Planning and Zoning Board Is currently reviewing the ordinance.
At the March board meeting, there were residents asking for a more protective solar ordinance after seeing three solar industrial parks that have gone up, or will, in our county.
The residents now know what living among them has done for their quality of life — besides the fact that over 2,000 acres of prime farmland has been demolished. Enough is Enough.
Pete Preston, Director of County Equalization, is directing the board to adopt a more liberal ordinance for both solar and wind — the opposite of what residents have asked for from this board.
On Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Surbeck Building in Corunna, this board will be meeting again and reviewing the changes.
Please visit the Facebook page, Regulated Wind and Solar of Shiawassee County, to follow current information we have on these changes. Hazelton and Venice townships have taken back their zoning because this board has not listened to the residents, Caledonia Township has made a more protective ordinance and Owosso Township is in the middle of doing the same. We hope you can make the meeting this week to remind this board who they work for and that the residents want a protective ordinance.
