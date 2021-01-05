I’ve always been an independent thinker and voter — ready to go it alone and go my own way, vote for who I thought was best for me and my own situation at the time. Many times I split votes between several parties during one election for whom I thought would do the best job.
But that is now past tense, after seeing this last election fiasco play out, the false unproven baseless claims of a childish soon-to-be ex-president and soon to be ex-senators and ex-congressmen come the next midterm. It will be a very long time before I may vote Republican again. This is not conservatism, not democracy. It looks more like fascism.
If you’re still not tired of eating Trump’s lies and drinking Trump’s Kool-Aid, then there should be no problem getting Trump’s vaccine, right? It’s hard to believe one man has had such an adverse affect on our society. These trials will make us who we are; what will become of you because of him?
Gordon Haas
Bancroft
