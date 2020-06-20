Age 47, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from noon until the service Monday. The Owosso First Church of the Nazarene is requiring everyone to wear a face mask.
Ricardo was born July 31, 1972, in Owosso; the son of Joel Ramos Sr. and Marilyn (Dr. Stephen) Lewis.
He attended Owosso Public Schools and then continued his education at Baker College of Owosso. Rick was a member of the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
Rick was a contractor focusing on windows, doors, roofing and general repairs. He enjoyed being outdoors, farming and hunting for morels. Rick gave good presentations at special events.
His children, Keagan and Breana, were the world to him. Rick coached Keagan’s youth league teams and was so proud of his children. Family was everything to him and he loved spending time with them all.
He always had a warm smile. Rick spoke often about God. He was a believer. Rick greeted and said goodbye with a big hug and a kiss on the cheek. Good-bye Rick. A big hug and a kiss on the cheek to you — for as long as we live.
Rick is survived by his children Keagan Ramos and Breana Ramos of Costa Mesa, California; his mother and stepfather of Jackson; siblings Joel (Heather) Ramos, Karma (Scott) Chandler and Nick (Kristine) Ramos, all of Owosso, Anthony Lord and Cortney Esquivel, of Taylor, Ralph Sandoval of Florida, Rana Johnson, Letica Connell, Amanda Sandoval and dad Rafael Sandoval, all of Ionia; the love of his life, Julia Moreno (Willhite); several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Ricardo was predeceased by his father Joel Ramos Sr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ricardo Ramos Memorial Fund.
