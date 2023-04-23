On Easter Sunday, we decorated with a bouquet of cut tulips from the grocery’s floral department and a lovely Easter lily —and enjoyed the vibrant blooms on my Thanksgiving cactus.
My Easter cactus, on the other hand, had neither bud nor bloom. I don’t have a Christmas cactus right now, but they also tend to suffer from seasonal confusion.
Why are these seasonal cactus plants confused? It helps to understand their origins.
Although these holiday plants look very similar, they are, in fact, unique species. Christmas cactus is Schlumbergera xbuckleyii. Thanksgiving cactus is Schlumbergera truncata. Easter cactus is currently Rhiphsalidopsis gaertneri, formerly Haitoria and before that Schlumbergera. Sometimes they are collectively referred to as Zygocactus. Holiday cactus is fine by me.
All have flat, succulent stems in short segments, connected end to end, and occasionally branching. These stems serve as the plant’s leaves. Thankfully, they are a friendly sort of cactus, with no spines or needles. These stems grow upward, arch and tip downward as the chain of stems grows longer, forming an attractive, mounded to cascading form. Flower buds form at the ends of the last segments, and open into elongated blooms that each last several days.
It can be difficult to tell the holiday cacti apart. The easiest method is to look at the shape of the “leaf” segments. Thanksgiving cactus has very pointed lobes (but not sharp). Christmas cactus has similar lobes, but their tips are blunt, not pointed. And Easter cactus leaf segments are oval with scalloped edges.
We think of cacti as coming from hot, dry, desert climates, but these plants hail from the forests of Brazil.
Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti are native to coastal mountain rainforests of southeastern Brazil — a tropical region — but at high altitudes where conditions are comparatively cool, shaded, and distinctly humid. Easter cactus is native to drier forest regions.
Like orchids and bromeliads, these cacti are epiphytes, growing not in the ground, but in the mossy crevices of tree bark, in places where composting leaves and other forest debris accumulates.
This adaptation to thrive in filtered lighting and mild temperatures makes them well-suited to the growing conditions in our homes. They are perfectly happy in temperatures comfortable to us, near a bright window and away from drafts or main entry doors.
The natural bloom time for these plants has given them their common names. Thanksgiving cactus blooms in fall, Christmas cactus in early winter, and Easter cactus in early spring.
This also makes it easier for greenhouse growers to bring the plants into flower for their namesake holidays.
So, why is my Thanksgiving cactus blooming on Easter?
Well, the simple answer is that we do not live in a coastal mountain rainforest in the southern hemisphere.
Greenhouse growers can work with the plant’s natural bloom times to efficiently get each type to bloom for its holiday. But day length, water, temperature—daytime highs, nighttime lows and averages—all affect bloom cycles, and every kind of plant has unique requirements and responses. In our heated and/or air-conditioned homes, temperatures don’t follow nature’s seasons. And our convenient home lighting extends the day length, further disrupting any seasonal patterns. In short, our comfortable homes eliminate the seasonal changes that trigger natural bloom times.
One can find instructions detailing how to induce these plants to bloom in the “correct” season, but honestly, I’ve never tried. My plants bloom several times a year, with no fussing or hiding them in a dark closet at night.
I’ve learned to enjoy the flowers on the plant’s own schedule.
Thank you, Cynthia, for inspiring this week’s topic.
