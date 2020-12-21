Every resident of Shiawassee County should read the December 2020 county newsletter that is posted on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners website (shiawassee.net/Board-of-Commissioners/).
It is essentially just another arrogant communication from the G6 — the group of six commissioners whose many shady dealings and relationships have been detailed at length over the years by The Argus-Press.
They have even excluded Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, from the group picture. How petty are they? Are these people really representing us?
The G6 (good ol’ boys and the girlfriend) repeatedly demonstrate in their communications that they do not understand the concerns of the many thousands of citizens Webster frequently represents. She speaks for more than just her district when she brings up legitimate concerns regarding the backroom dealings of the other members of the board.
The per diem rates can be resolved through binding documentation regarding the rates (pick a rate, any reasonable rate and stick with it). The attitude of the G6, however, cannot be handled quite so easily. They need to start demonstrating respect for the concerns of the public Webster is raising.
The Board of Commissioners is supposed to be there to serve the county citizens, not to swat at us and at our legitimate concerns as if we are annoying little gnats who are in their hair.
A very important lawsuit has been filed against the G6 commissioners for their repeated violations of the Open Meetings Act. This is not about whether Ryan Painter is a nice person or not. The issue is their process violations.
I thank the citizen who filed the lawsuit and I support the merits of her lawsuit in its entirety. We, as citizens of Shiawassee County, owe it to ourselves and to each other to follow this lawsuit and follow up with the board, ensuring that an atmosphere of open communication, idea sharing, civility and mutual respect is being maintained.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
