Many years ago, as I both lived and taught in 1960s Flint, an informal task force was formed by several churches with the objective of observing Flint Police Department officers’ behavior as they arrived at Flint Police Headquarters with arrested suspects.

Decades before the deployment of body cameras, we volunteers were not naive — we understood that our presence would only temporarily suppress any bad behavior — but the simple willingness of members of the public to be present in all kinds of weather would, at the very least, demonstrate our determination to “witness” for potential injustices.

(1) comment

Mother Hen

Well stated. Thank you.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.