Many years ago, as I both lived and taught in 1960s Flint, an informal task force was formed by several churches with the objective of observing Flint Police Department officers’ behavior as they arrived at Flint Police Headquarters with arrested suspects.
Decades before the deployment of body cameras, we volunteers were not naive — we understood that our presence would only temporarily suppress any bad behavior — but the simple willingness of members of the public to be present in all kinds of weather would, at the very least, demonstrate our determination to “witness” for potential injustices.
Fast forward to Rodney King, George Floyd and Tyre Nichols. Even with the powerful deterrent of modern video surveillance, there is clearly a systemic police entitlement to behave, not merely unjustly, but outrageously inhumanely.
By listening carefully to the audio recordings near the end of the Nichols beating, we can hear the seemingly routine procedure of those officers preparing “to concoct a story” that would justify their behavior.*
As their victim lies waiting thirty minutes for minimal emergency care, those cops rehearsed yet another set of lies to secure their jobs as “peace officers.”
Anyone who does not believe that this is standard operating procedure for what amounts to officially sanctioned vigilante violence is either both blind and deaf.
During a recent Meet the Press interview, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was asked if it wasn’t time to finally pass federal legislation to address this problem.
Congressman Jordan, the newly minted chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, shrugged his shoulders and said “no federal law would fix the problem.”
This, then, is the GOP response to the mother Tyre Nichols called out for as his life was being snuffed out: Sorry; we don’t think it’s worth trying to help reduce police misconduct. But you still have our thoughts and prayers.
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the bodycam video of Tyre Nichols beating, officers make claims about Nichols’ behavior that are not supported by the footage or that the district attorney and other officials have said did not happen.
In one of the videos, an officer claims that during the initial traffic stop Nichols reached for his gun before fleeing and almost had his hand on the handle, which is not shown in the video.
After Nichols is in handcuffs and leaning against a police car, several officers say that he must have been high. Later an officer says no drugs were found in his car, and another officer immediately counters that Nichols must have ditched something while he was running away.
(1) comment
Well stated. Thank you.
