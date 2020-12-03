In light of the recent announcement that the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has hired Ryan Painter as legal counsel, I wanted to write a letter in support of his appointment.
I’ve known Ryan since childhood, and we graduated high school (Owosso class of 1997) and the University of Michigan together. Afterward, he attended the very prestigious law school at the the University of Notre Dame and has spent many years practicing in a variety of capacities in both Indiana and Michigan.
His latest role has focused on protecting our elders against abuse throughout the state of Michigan. Over the last 25 years, I’ve come to learn he is a loyal friend, a strong family man — he resides in Owosso with his wife and two young children — and also a very talented attorney with great experience and leadership in the public, private and non-profit sectors.
Given all of these factors, I have tremendous confidence that he is going to do an outstanding job legally representing Shiawassee County government, and look forward to working with him in the years to come.
Justin Horvath
President/CEO
Shiawassee Economic
Development Partnership
