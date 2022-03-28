A month into Russia’s war on Ukraine three and a half million people have fled west into Poland, Europe and the U.K. Even countries outside NATO are helping. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will soon take in 100,000 refugees.
Ukraine is (was) a country with a sound educational system, rich cultural traditions and a favorable, though brief, experience with democracy.
Meanwhile, the West hopes that sanctions aimed at Russian bank reserves, mineral and oil industries will weaken Putin’s hold on power.
Many pundits in international political matters feel that this is unlikely.
A word about oligarchs: humans are the only creatures in the animal kingdom who reward members in a group who hoard and pilfer resources in ways that threaten the survival and cohesion of the band.
Most social groups ostracize those who do this. In the West we tend to make celebrities of them and enjoy their narcissistic exercises by proxy.
A major network recently displayed a screen of fifteen of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires.
Three of these were smiling; the rest looked miserable.
There is much evidence that gaining great wealth does not improve one’s character or moral integrity.
My experience with Texas bankers and oil barons bears this out. Indeed those who move, by fortune, inheritance or talent, from middle class into millionaire status often find that their fantasies of status and power turn empty.
As one client put it, “We went from Sugarland to a mansion in River Oaks, an apartment in Manhattan and vacations in Tuscany.
Now he’s not the man I married. I’ve seen it happen to many friends — getting rich just ruins them.”
She divorced the man, and his alcohol habit, and moved herself and the kids to a nice house in Sugarland.
President Putin made a cadre of his friends shamelessly rich after state assets were privatized and doled out (just what president Ted Cruz would do).
This giveaway earned Russia the title of “kleptocracy.”
These Putin loyalists, pretending to be real businessmen, used their windfall fortunes to buy up lots of property in the U.K., U.S. and other modern nations.
They bought villas in Italy, Greece and other havens, as well as super-yachts that put their lavish lifestyles on display.
President Putin’s vessel is one-and-a-half football fields long and could house a whole village.
The billions these parasites have hidden in “offshore” banks could lift some small nations out of debt. Efforts to confiscate these properties are underway.
I say let’s start recruiting refugees who have some mastery of English (many do) and move them into the tycoon’s mansions, apartments and yachts; then convert these into habitats where they can form communities, create businesses and start life anew. President Biden should create an agency to coordinate this, then ask an excellent community organizer, former President Obama, to guide it.
Ukrainians have skills.
We need workers.
What goes around, comes around: let’s help karma bring some justice for a battered people made homeless by a grandiose tyrant.
David Glenn
Byron
