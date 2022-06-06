I’ve been in Middlebury Township since 1974. In my opinion the board has neglected the citizens of the township. They raise taxes every year. They also ask for a raise every year.
Four times the board has been approached about publishing the minutes in the paper. We were told it costs too much or you can attend the meetings and even you can read the minutes online. They weren’t online consistently so the citizens could keep up with what was going on. I personally called The Argus Press and the Meridian Weekly to ask about the prices of running the minutes monthly. I took the quotes to the next board meeting. They didn’t believe me. I have recorded the meetings and the recordings do not match the printed minutes.
The board has also been approached about an intercom system so the several of us that wear hearing aids could hear their whispering. Lately, I have not attended a meeting but am going back to see if any changes for the good have taken place.
The board is planning a new township hall and also made a land swap. These are things the citizens should be aware of. I’m not opposed to a new township hall but now is not the right time.
One last thing, the deputy supervisor, deputy clerk and deputy treasurer are to step in when the elected official can’t attend the meeting, not do the job while the office holder sits by and lets the deputy do the work. Not all of them are doing this, but at least one of them is sitting back.
Carl Chalker
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.