Why isn’t there a “left turn only” sign for the left lane at the intersection of S. Washington St. and Corunna Avenue in Owosso? There are two “left” arrows on the pavement, but they are covered with snow and can’t be seen. I got run off the road Feb. 4 by a truck hauling a trailer — I have dashcam video, too.
The workers at the Michigan Department of Transportation still don’t know what they are doing. Some stoplights change from greed to red before one car gets through. I guess the bureaucrats in Lansing don’t get out to the cities much. Budget cuts! Same ‘ole, same ‘ole. I know others are aware of little nuisances like jaywalking and abrupt U-turns, but who cares, right?
David Minarik
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.