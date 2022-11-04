As Nov. 8 quickly approaches, I want to write to express my support for Mark Zacharda for our state representative.
Mark is a farmer and former public school teacher.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
As Nov. 8 quickly approaches, I want to write to express my support for Mark Zacharda for our state representative.
Mark is a farmer and former public school teacher.
He is the thoughtful candidate who understands the angst of an uncertain future and pain of rising food and gas prices that we face everyday.
From dealing with high prices on his own small business on the family farm, and working in the public school system with parents and teachers to support our kids, Mark has the authentic family, business and education experiences that will guide him as our representative in Lansing.
His is committed to bringing manufacturing jobs back to our area, helping to lessen the tax burden on smaller business and to directing community and state resources to our students, teachers, and parents.
I think he is the honest, principled, home-grown civil servant that our founding fathers envisioned when they drafted the Constitution.
What strikes me most about Mark is his interest in listening to people just like you and me because he knows those conversations make his vision and plan for District 71 richer and more nuanced. We have a clear choice between him and the opponent who has shown no attachment to integrity nor to the specific interests of the people of this county.
Mark genuinely cares about people and their issues and he will represent ALL of us, no matter the party.
Vote for Mark Zacharda on Nov. 8!
Janet Kiley
Laingsburg
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.