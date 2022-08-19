The drama surrounding former President Donald Trump’s meltdown over his being investigated by federal authorities for espionage speaks volumes about the commercial media’s collusion with war profiteers. Astute news consumers know how to read between the lines of the corporate media behemoths’ parsed, calculated, airbrushed reporting, and also how to interpret their silence about the stories they routinely bury for their war-mongering allies in the CIA.
Cable news networks bear more than half of the blame for getting us into the misdirected Afghanistan and spinoff Iraq wars. Although they perpetually try to keep under wraps the truth about their own sociopathic enabling of blood-for-oil wars, along with the decimation of our civil rights by way of the Patriot Act, they need to be held to account for the sociopolitical polarization they wantonly foment within the United States and beyond.
The mainstream American news giants have been public enemy number one since the year 2001. Not surprisingly, the talking heads on these iodiocy-grooming networks rarely, if ever, subject themselves to scrutiny. On a daily basis, they point fingers at their rival news networks and peddle their carefully crafted political agendas. Not infrequently, they can be found touting the latest awards that their industry colleagues have given them, and lavishing praise and glory on themselves at every available opportunity. They have convinced themselves that their vices are virtues, and they want you to agree.
Certain factions within the insatiably greedy corporate media want to divide the public over a valid investigation of several of Donald Trump’s thousands of crimes which he has committed. They are doing this at the same time they are continuing to silence and sanitize stories about the harsh, unjust prison sentences that ordinary American whistle-blowers have been sentenced to for leaking classified documents about the plethora of war crimes committed by American mercenaries-for-hire.
The American public must face the truth about weapons contractors, war profiteers, and the shameless cheerleading of pro-war propaganda by deep-state operatives. CNN, NBC, and Fox News have all been enthusiastic partners in crime with their manipulative deep-state bosses. Just look at how they propped up former national security advisor John Bolton, an infamous deep-state war hawk, and even informally assisted in arranging his multi-million dollar book deal. Bolton is but one of countless examples of how the supposed guard dogs of our democracy are really just lapdogs of the ruling elites.
There has been an unbalanced, obsessive focus on the FBI by the corporate sellout media. Right-wing media have greatly enjoyed their witchhunts and vilification of the FBI. But how much do you hear from them about the truly secret federal government agencies, like the CIA and the NSA? Remember all that comprehensive reporting on the CIA’s funding of South American drug lords and the agency’s direct responsibility for routing the majority of dangerous illicit drugs into the United States? Me neither. Presumably nor has any district or circuit court judge who routinely sentences the so-called drug pushers in their local communities to prison.
The FBI may be a nebulous federal government agency, which makes them a mystery to the average American citizen; but the FBI is primarily a domestic law-enforcment agency, with an important role to play in maintaining law and order.
The CIA, on the other hand, is kept safely out of reach from the oversight of the American people by the commercial news media. The NSA is even more quiet than the CIA about the extent of their mass surveillance and their intrusions on civil liberties.
Why isn’t the corporate media talking to these agencies and demanding answers? Read between the lines. It’s the oldest trick in their book.
Cable news outlets are masters of deception and deflection. Don’t be taken by them. When they frantically point you in one direction, make sure to investigate their motives. History has shown time and again that the press has more to hide than the subjects of their reporting.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
