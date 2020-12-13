As a multi-decade subscriber of The Argus-Press, I compliment The Argus for headlining the Associated Press’s article on our Congressman John Moolenaar R-Midland, along with most GOP Congressman’s attempt to invalidate Joe Biden’s victory.
Our right to vote and have it correctly counted is one of the pillars of a democracy — our own government called the November election, “the most secure in American History.” It’s rather ironic that Rep. Moolenaar was questioning the very ballot that reelected him. I’m saddened by our elected government officials who chose to support a President who will not accept his proven defeat.
I am encouraged to see our Supreme Court would not be part of Trump’s attempted coup; now hopefully the election will finally stand as officially recorded.
Dale Tithof
Chesaning
