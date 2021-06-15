The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled 7-0 ordering the state elections board to certify the petition to do away with 1945 emergency powers law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unconstitutionally used. The two Democrats on this board refused to certify of the petition; instead they walked the Democratic Party line. Both should be removed from any and all elected positions; they are both guilty of dereliction of duty. They’re clearly not looking out for us voters, they’re only looking out for this total power-hungry governor, who is a totally white-privileged millionaire.
She refused people the right to be a good son or daughter, but she can fly to Florida to “be a good daughter” with her millionaire father, Mr. Blue Cross. Time to evict Whitmer and her not-so-funny joke-telling hubby from the Michigan Governor’s Mansion, which we the people own. We the people must remove this trainwreck governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
The Michigan Supreme Court has found Whitmer’s actions unconstitutional twice and now shot down these two Democrats who play the Democratic Party games.
Jeff Shumacher
Owosso
