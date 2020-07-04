Overturning the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would take coverage away from thousands of Michiganders who finally gained coverage through the Healthy Michigan plan, which is also known as Medicaid Expansion.
The Trump administration has continually sought to strike down the ACA, putting the future of American health care in jeopardy. If President Trump and Republicans have their way, 20 million Americans will lose their insurance coverage, 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will be stripped of their protections and costs will go up for millions.
This would come at a particularly devastating time when so many are experiencing financial crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medicaid is a lifeline for people with limited resources, providing 2.5 million Michigan residents access to life-saving health care. The ACA expansion of Medicaid caused the uninsured rate for low-income adults to plunge, dropping from 38 to 16 percent according to a report by researchers at Georgetown University. Medicaid is an essential need for rural communities across our state.
Michiganders in rural areas already face unique barriers to health care, as they often must travel long distances to see a doctor and have fewer options for health care providers. The Healthy Michigan plan has saved thousands of lives and helped lower medical debt.
If the ACA is overturned, key support for rural hospitals would also disappear, leaving hospitals in the U.S. with $9.6 billion more in uncompensated care.
Overturning the ACA would be a disaster for rural Michiganders and we must all band together to make sure we keep our coverage. Please join me in telling President Trump to stop the attacks on our health care. Our lives literally depend on it.
Christine White
Antrim Township
