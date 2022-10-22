Walt Disney is credited with identifying three kinds of people in the world. The first group is made up of well-poisoners. They discourage others, stifle their creativity, and tell them what they can’t do.
The second category consists of lawn-mowers. They may have good intentions, but they are limited by their self-absorption. They may take good care of their own lawns, but they never seem to mow anyone else’s.
The third group is made up of life-enhancers. They reach out to boost others, inspire them, and enrich them in whatever way they can.
Obviously, each of us should try to be a life-enhancer, someone who pays attention to the people around us, and strives to lift others whenever possible.
But what if you have hit a dead end yourself and no one around you seems to be able to provide the encouragement you need? What if you’re in a situation where you need a boost yourself?
You’re fortunate if you can find someone who provides that lift at the right time.
In David’s life, before he was king, when he and his men returned to the city of Ziklag, they discovered the city had been destroyed by fire and their wives and children had been taken captive. His men were so distraught that some even talked of stoning David. Although David was distressed, the Scripture says he “encouraged himself in the Lord his God” (1 Samuel 30:6 NIV).
He was a great example of one who refuses to drown in his own circumstances. Because he was a person of faith, he refused to let discouragement overwhelm him. He drew strength from his faith in God, believing the Lord could help him overcome.
He rallied his men and led them in pursuit of the enemy, overcoming the abductors and rescuing their wives and children.
Be an encourager. Lift others. Give them an inspiring boost whenever you can. And when you find yourself with your back to the wall, encourage yourself. Find strength in God and move forward to new and greater heights.
