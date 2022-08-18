What’s the biggest threat currently avoiding detection by the Center for Disease Control? Coronavirus, a top contender that toppled the worldwide economic order — thanks to an ineffectual approach by an administration that downplayed its severity and the efficacy of vaccinations — still deserves consideration.
Now monkeypox and polio, for which vaccines also exist, vie for attention. While the source is easily identifiable, it has become impossible to isolate and eradicate. Those exposed exhibit an adulation that evades logical explanation. But hey, what’s another lie amongst friends,right?
Therein lies the genius of the megalomaniac of Mar-a-Lago. Surround yourself with enough dupes/bootlickers willing to debase themselves in order to bask in the glow of your presence and they will regurgitate any idiotic inference that escapes your lips. What’s even better, make ‘em pay for the ‘honor’ of coming to your defense. Yeah, that ploy never grows old.
And if it gets a little too close for comfort, toss another warm body on the pyre of public servants that smolders because your delicate ego demanded unwavering loyalty. Fire the director of the FBI, James Comey, after he secured your election, for all intents and purposes.
Fire Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman when they refused to open the back door to Ukraine for your pal Putin.
Too bad you didn’t fire Christopher Wray, the FBI director you appointed — the man whose agents executed the legitimate search of your little bubble and the seizure of ‘your’ documents. How ironic.
You couldn’t bother to read the Presidential Daily Briefings that had to be reformulated so that you could concentrate long enough to grasp the importance of the data being divulged.
Why the sudden interest? This was no attempt to establish a presidential library, like so many of your predecessors. No, this was simply another way you thought you could make a buck. Wonder what else you took while you thought nobody was looking.
As your justifications for your actions illustrate, you can’t tell just one lie. Your narrative demands a Never Ending Story. And when all that fails to assuage your sense of entitlement, you call for the requisite affidavit to be unsealed, thereby revealing the identity of those that had the decency to finally say enough is enough.
You will vilify them and the deluded will circle the wagons. A former president has never before been indicted, let alone incarcerated.
They say there’s a first time for everything. Should that happen, will the Secret Service detail accompany him to federal prison? Will he be tethered and put on house arrest? Will he double-dip and charge us for housing them as he did when he held office? Has anyone seen Melania?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.