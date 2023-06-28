The Corunna Branch of the Community District Library would like to thank the following departments for serving our community and for participating in our recent First Responders Day event. They made the day an amazing experience for all who attended!
— Corunna Area Ambulance and EMT Darcy Klier & Paramedic Marcy Matthies
— The City of Corunna Department of Public Works and Tim Crawford
— The City of Corunna Police Department and Chief Mark Schmitzer, Officer Shaun Alcodray and Hanna Lytle
— The Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and Lieutenant John Sarrazin, engineer David Schaub and Firefighters Blaine Hall and Kailey Derby
— The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department and Deputy Austin Warren and K-9 Doc.
Community District Library, Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.