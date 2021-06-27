Recent discussions about firearms linked to mass murder have lacked the perspective necessary to properly evaluate the risks involved and to consider how big the AR-15 and mass murder problems are compared with other causes of death.
In other words, are we worrying about the right stuff? In the U.S., with a population over 330 million people, mass shootings have claimed only 1,358 victims from 2006 to 2017, or about 113 annually, with the total number of perpetrators under 300.
The probability of dying in a mass shooting is about .00000034 percent, not much different than the probability of being struck by lightning.
These numbers will vary depending on the definition of “mass shooting,” but the probability will not change significantly by changing the definition.
The odds of dying in a mass shooting are very slight.
What about other causes of death in the U.S.?
Heart disease = 655,000 annually.
Tobacco = 480,000 annually.
Alcohol = 95,000 annually.
Diabetes = 87,000 annually.
Highway deaths = 36,000 annually.
Sadly, most of these deaths are avoidable with better life style decisions and behavior.
It has been asked what is the justification for anyone to own an AR-15 rifle.
AR-15 style rifles are excellent/fun target and recreational shooting rifles and are used effectively for hunting regularly.
They are available in many different calibers with different capabilities.
They look different from traditional semi-automatic rifles, and their appearance is the major difference.
There are estimated to be from 5 to 10 million in existence in the U.S., and only a handful are involved in any crime.
Outlawing and confiscating them will not solve the problem.
Prospective perpetrators have plenty of options.
I find it interesting that the people who are calling for the defunding of the police (which is already causing crime rates to rise dramatically) are the same people who are asking for the disarming of law-abiding citizens.
Their actions are causing police to quit in droves and making it more important for the law-abiding to take their defense into their own hands.
The defunding/dis-arming argument is counter-productive to what they are trying to accomplish.
Michael Danek
Laingsburg
