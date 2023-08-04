On Wednesday, Aug. 2, a barrel of oil dropped $1.88 a barrel, but Michigan commuters were rewarded with 24 cent per gallon increase at the pump.
According to a multitude of sources, including the EIA, Department of Energy and Lipow Oil, for every $1 a barrel goes up, a gallon of gasoline should go up just 2.4 cents.
