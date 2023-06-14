Shortly after his inauguration President Donald Trump stood before a clutch of teenagers and made a bold claim that caused some of them to freeze in place.
He said “I’m the president and I can do anything I want.” I was shocked enough to copy this into my journal right away. What I saw was a would-be dictator seeming to warn us of his intentions. The old saying that “past is prologue” applies.
Mr. Trump is the best escape artist since the Great Houdini. He’s got away with so much, it will take historians years to sort it all out. But the 37 counts against him now, in a Federal Court, is a whole level above anything he’s done to date — beyond tax evasion, rape, embarrassing blunders in judgement, chronic and shameless lying, betrayals, bribery, espionage and possible treason.
Many pundits are predicting that, as due process unfolds, further incriminating evidence will come out.
Donald Trump is a mere actor in this ghastly drama. But beyond him, a larger issue looms: are we a nation of laws, or men? What’s truly on trial is the rule of law. If he gets away with any of these well-documented crimes, our constitution and the heart of the American experiment will be at hazard.
The central motive of the grandiose psychopath is to destroy things: families, friendships, business ventures, public institutions, social mores and cultural values.
They revel in violence, quick and slow, and even enjoy the collateral victimhood that follows the destruction in their wake.
This is a strange and dangerous moment in our history. Please God, let it stop here!
EDITOR’S NOTE: In July 2019, while addressing Turning Point USA’s “Teen Action Summit” — a gathering of conservative-minded youth — then President Donald Trump declared that “I have the right to do whatever I want as president,” according to Article II of the U.S. Constitution. The Article in question defines the executive branch of the federal government, declaring that its “executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” It also outlines how presidents were originally elected, the citizenship and age requirements for the position, presidential duties as commander-in-chief and the requirement to “from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.”
