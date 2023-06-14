Shortly after his inauguration President Donald Trump stood before a clutch of teenagers and made a bold claim that caused some of them to freeze in place.

He said “I’m the president and I can do anything I want.” I was shocked enough to copy this into my journal right away. What I saw was a would-be dictator seeming to warn us of his intentions. The old saying that “past is prologue” applies.

