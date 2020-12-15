Do I understand this correctly; a representative from the state of Michigan joined a Texas lawsuit to cancel the votes of people from the state of Michigan?
Is this our country “being great again?”
If it is, I want to get off the ride. Don’t we have enough real problems for our elected officials to handle?
Gregory Hall
Owosso
