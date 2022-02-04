Ever since Mr Trump appeared on the scene to be a nominee for the Office of the Presidency, many books have been published about him and Trumpism.
Of recent, several books have been published about how our democracy as we know it today is being threatened.
In 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor, published the follow statements: “The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations from the beginning of history has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, those nations always progressed through the following sequences: From bondage to spiritual faith; spiritual faith to great courage; great courage to liberty; liberty to abundance; abundance to complacency; complacency to apathy; apathy to dependence; and from dependence back to bondage”
As citizens, might we be very concerned.
Frank Davis
Vernon
