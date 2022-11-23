I stand with Owosso City Councilmember Emily Olson 1,000%.

She is an American patriot for standing up for the separation of church and state, which is what the framers of the Constitution envisioned.

Louise

I concur 1000%

Mother Hen

Well said, Ms. Rathwell! Ms. Olson made the mistake of having the audacity, as a NEWCOMER, to run for council, win a seat, AND introduce different ideas. Lots and lots of pearl clutching going on with the establishment! I support Ms. Olson 100%.

