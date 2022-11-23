I stand with Owosso City Councilmember Emily Olson 1,000%.
She is an American patriot for standing up for the separation of church and state, which is what the framers of the Constitution envisioned.
Councilmember Law is correct that this county is a majority Christian county, but that does not give any Christians the moral or legal right to treat non-Christians as if they must go along with Christian prayers or practices, or that the right to be free from coercion by the government in choosing not to pray as a Christian is less important than the right to practice one’s Christian faith.
The truth is, there are thousands and thousands of people alive today who have been pushed out of this community because of their beliefs being in line with those of the silent majority in this county, rather than the vocal Christian nationalist minority. The silent majority includes non-fundamentalist Christians. The majority of county residents do not believe that this is a “Christian nation” and that the 1st amendment can be disregarded at will.
Moreover, the local councils and boards that do insist on requiring prayer during their meetings would most likely balk at requests to pray an Islamic prayer in an Islamic fashion, or a Hindu prayer, and they would most certainly be vocally hostile towards anyone who wishes to pray a pagan prayer.
As a matter of fact, the largest religious group today is the religiously unaffiliated. According to the Pew Research Society, 3 in 10 American adults identify as religious “nones”: https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2021/12/14/about-three-in-ten-u-s-adults-are-now-religiously-unaffiliated/
Atheists, agnostics and all of the world’s religions should be welcome here in Shiawassee County. We can’t afford to let the annual brain drain from this continue county unabated.
Shiawassee County needs to become more accepting of diverse perspectives, philosophies, lived experiences, racial, religious, and gender expression differences.
The best and the brightest from this county ritually leave the area, starting with choosing long-distance higher education institutions after high school graduation.
We can coexist. Unity doesn’t equal homogeneity and vice versa.
Finally, Ms. Olson demonstrated what an authentic Christian would do regarding this issue, whether or not she identifies as a Christian. Matthew 6:5-7 instructs Christ’s true followers to pray in secret: “And whenever you pray, do not be like the hypocrites; for they love to stand and pray in the synagogues, so that they may be seen by others. Truly, I tell you, they have received their reward. But whenever you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.”
Per God, followers of Christ are not supposed to make ostentatious displays of their “piety.” By conducting public board meetings with every meeting opening with elected officials conspicuously displaying their membership in “Club Christianity” — something that appeals to and flatters their base of Christian fundamentalist voters — they are using God to gain favor with their constituents. That’s not an authentic Christian practice.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(2) comments
I concur 1000%
Well said, Ms. Rathwell! Ms. Olson made the mistake of having the audacity, as a NEWCOMER, to run for council, win a seat, AND introduce different ideas. Lots and lots of pearl clutching going on with the establishment! I support Ms. Olson 100%.
