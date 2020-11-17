The season of giving is quickly approaching and it will be an experience like I’ve not seen in my 77 years. For some, it may not be much of a change, but this year because of the virus, it will affect most of us in some way or another.
My heart aches for those who have lost jobs, lives of friends and relatives, through no fault of their own. To those people, at this time, a “drop in the bucket” — a Salvation Army bucket — could make the difference during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Other entities — Goodfellows newspapers, Shopping with Heroes, Toys for Tots, etc., are sometimes hard-pressed for funds to reach out to the neediest.
When you see them out in the cold, ringing a bell or holding a bucket, put in some change, a few bucks, or a 5, 10, or 20-dollar bill, or write out a check. Anne Frank said “Nobody ever became poor by giving.”
I close with a quote by Roy Bennett: “Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone’s life. Be the light that helps others see; it is what gives life the deepest significance.”
Keith Johnson
Corunna
