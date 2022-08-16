Seriously? Traitor Trump “demands” the items he stole from the White House returned to him?
He has spent his entire life stealing, lying and cheating to get things his way, and when he is caught he always points to someone else saying it is their fault or he litigates his way out of it.
Maybe this time he has finally stepped over the line and will be held accountable for his actions.
He has no one else to blame but himself. He knew it was illegal to remove the documents that he took.
Trust me, he had a plan to enrich himself with these documents by either blackmailing some foreign government or individual into giving him some monetary gain or just out-right selling the information to a foreign government to get classified information that would or could be very dangerous for them to have.
He was raised this way to only look at ways to enrich himself or his family. He could care less about the common person in this country. The politicians that are calling out what happened are just like him, they do not seem to recall there are three branches of government for a reason, checks and balances.
The judicial branch does NOT work for traitor Trump to use only when he thinks it will benefit him.
He only spouts off that he supports “the blue” when he thinks it beneficial to him. Now that the world is closing in around him, they are all his enemy.
I have only heard him say one true thing. He said after the FBI retrieved records that belong to the American people, that he must have a traitor among his closest people, that was a true statement, it’s just that he did not realize that he was looking at himself in front of a mirror.
I hope he gets his just punishment, I am tired of seeing him get away with illegal stuff all the time.
We the people deserve so much better than to constantly have to see or hear him in the news.
Just lock him up and be done with it.
These politicians that can’t see the dangerous precedent that illegally removing sensitive documents sets also need to go.
If they don’t understand how this could bring down our entire way of government, then they should all be ousted and maybe they can go live in another country and see if their incompetence would work there.
