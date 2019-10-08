Donald Trump might not be as popular in Europe as Barack Obama was, but for many groups on the far-right of Europe’s political spectrum, he has become a heroic figure.
“With Trump, the pride of a whole population has awoken … Their hope is captured in one sentence ‘Make America Great Again,’” said Martin Sellner, the leader of Austria’s Identitarian Movement, one of these far-right groups, in a German magazine in 2016. “The ‘Trump Wall’ already acts like a mystical symbol of self-preservation and the survival of a culture.”
“The Donald,” Sellner continued, “has given me back the belief in the other America that I never had.”
Such unabashed adulation for the United States by European far-right groups was not something scholars of Nazism and other radical movements are accustomed to hearing.
On the contrary, throughout the history of the 20th century, far-right groups in Europe always considered the United States to be more of a nemesis than an ideal to look up to.
Hans Heinrich Dieckhoff, Nazi Germany’s last ambassador in Washington, frequently warned his superiors in Berlin on the eve of World War II that the United States would never warm up to the Nazis’ idea of “racial purity.” It was simply contrary to the fundamental “melting pot” vision America had of itself.
In this sense, Germany’s fateful decision to declare war on the U.S. on Dec. 11, 1941, can be seen as the clash of two very different visions for the world.
German New Right author Günter Maschke still felt the need to warn readers in 2009 that “we constantly talk about the danger of Islam, but we forget that the United States is the other side of the pincer in which Europe finds itself stuck.”
Much of this new brand of hatred came in the name of ethnopluralism, an intellectual concept coined by the German scholar Henning Eichberg in 1973.
It is an idea that the New Right still embraces. It shares with the nationalist thinking of the past a belief in inherent differences between races. But, unlike old-style racism, ethnopluralism rejects imperialism. Ethnopluralism’s advocates also claim to respect and even appreciate other races and their cultures — that is, as long as they remain in their ‘own’ geographical and cultural spheres.
That is the crux of the concept, and it is why its proponents fear immigration as a dangerous “invasion” that will bring in its wake a “Great Replacement” — yet another new idea embraced by the New Right.
According to this concept, the culture of foreign newcomers will supplant that of the now dominant ethno-cultural group — in this case, white Europeans. And that is why they believe immigration must be stopped at all costs.
When Trump was elected president in 2016, the radical right in Germany immediately embraced him as their hero. Several of their representatives, including Frauke Petry, then chairwoman of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), hailed his election as a “new era.”
Trump’s attempts to restrict immigration, for example, demonstrated that he shared many of their beliefs and was willing to put them into practice. But the affinities between Trump and the New Right go beyond their ethnopluralism and fear of mass immigration.
Take, for instance, Trump’s recent announcement that he intends to “name Antifa an ‘organization of terror.’”
This is taken right from the New Right’s playbook. It reflects their strategy to overemphasize the violence committed by the relatively small and militant antifascist groups that comprise Antifa and simultaneously discredit the much broader and generally peaceful political attitude of anti-fascism as a whole.
Shortly after Heather Heyer was murdered in 2017 by a neo-Nazi at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Trump pointed out there had been “some very fine people on both sides” of that demonstration.
And Trump’s response to the El Paso shooting focused more on mental illness than on the far-right ideas in the shooter’s manifesto. Trump has helped make the New Right’s way of looking at things much more politically and socially acceptable.
It is not surprising, then, that Martin Sellner — best known for using the idea of the “Great Replacement” to scare Europeans into supporting his ethnopluralistic views — has recently asked to move to the United States to live with his American fiancée in Post Falls, Idaho, where far-right extremists maintain a strong presence to this day.
America under Trump is no longer seen as the enemy by the New Right. With the election of Trump, they have found a new hero in a surprising place.
