There are probably several reasons why former President George W. Bush introduced these two memorable words to the lexicon of the GOP: “compassionate conservative.” One motivation was no doubt the bigoted reaction to his little brother’s marriage to a beautiful Latina — a union which no doubt confounded Texas Republicans. Then there was his decision to be the second son of a president to run for president, realizing (after seeing his Dad’s second term crash and burn) that he needed far more than the “base” to capture the White House. And of course there was the rapidly changing demography of his home state—-a steadily rising Texas trend toward the embracing of a far more compassionate Democratic party. For George Bush the son, the notion of compassion in politics made powerful sense for both personal and party objectives. The polar opposite was true of Rush Limbaugh, as he created his national persona in 1988. Rush couldn’t have disagreed more with “W.” Instead of embracing unity among races (thereby expanding his audience), Limbaugh chose to grasp the dagger of division. Instead of demonstrating the power of conservative principles for enriching those who strove for success, Rush “rushed” into the politics of class and elitism. At one point his own ego lead him to believe that he “alone” was responsible for the triumph of Trump. After listening to his broadcast once (for15 or 20 minutes) I already knew what additional hours of exposure to him would mean, much like the noon sun’s toll would be on a blond’s back and shoulders: burned to a painful crisp. Recently, the best eulogy Michael Smerconish could muster was the compliment that Rush was a “sublime entertainer.” But entertainment is seldom born out of vitriol and malice; and only for those who want to follow a hater. Americans by their nature are always willing to give those who have passed the benefit of many doubts. In this regard, I offer my sincere condolence to his family and friends for their loss. But when history renders its judgment of how lives are spent, how they impact the world and reflect serious values of importance combined with goodness, this life will certainly be found lacking.
Thomas Smith
Durand
