On March 29, 2023, our Crambell family (David, Nickole, David Jr. and Brandie) had a devastating day. We lost our home and our beloved dog Henney in a fire.
We were at a loss, and didn’t even know how to comprehend what just happened to our life as we knew it.
The house was a complete loss — including all our sentimental belongings — that we will never be able to replace. We are so thankful and blessed to be safe, as we were all at work at the time of the fire.
We received so much support, love and caring from friends, family and this community. This was simply overwhelming to each of us. The outpouring of cards, clothing, food, money,and gift cards from those who cared and supported us was unbelievable.
Thank you to all the fire departments, including Owosso Charter Township, Corunna-Caledonia, Chesaning-Brady and Elsie Area, for working tirelessly to control the fire and protect the remaining outbuildings of the farm.
We are thankful that all of you stayed safe.
It didn’t take long to turn our garage/outbuilding into a little mini store with clothing, food and everyday essentials. Thanks to Marylyn Crambell, Jennifer Klump-Crambell, Chelsea Fuoss, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends for developing a plan and organizing.
Thank you to Morrissa Sovis who started a GoFundMe page for our family. We appreciate all your efforts and we thank all who donated to our page.
On May 21, the American Legion Post 57 held a benefit on our behalf. This included a spaghetti dinner, bake sale, 50/50 raffle, and silent auction.
We thank Anne Flynn, Jalene Kessler, Jenny Clark, Emily Zemla and Jamie Gokee for organizing, planning and gathering so many donations for this benefit.
Thanks to all who joined us and supported our family and thank you to the amazing people at American Legion who made this day possible.
We thank the following people and businesses who donated to this benefit: Mike and Jennifer Clark; Rick and Jamie Gokee; Dale Spencer and Spencer Racing; O’Sullivan Distribution; Cupcakes and Kisses; Nail Boutique; Cutting Edge; Blue Ashe; Handmade Craft; Kaizen 113; Wooden Crate Popcorn Co.; Freddie’s Party Store; Vintage Rose; Owosso Carpet; Murtle’s Chocolate, Kendall Leigh Creations, Agnew Signs, BTM Crafts, Main Street Pizza-Ovid, TSC, Mancino’s-Owosso, Gilbert’s Hardware; The Sideline Sports Bar; Owosso Cookie Co.; Studio Hue; Mili’s Boutique; Owosso Speedway; Main Street Beverage; Marr’s Furniture; Lovebug’s Crafty Creations; Sons of the American Legion; the American Legion Riders; Betty Crim; Tina Stockinger; Alisha Spencer; Becky Grace; Nancy Vogl; Linda Crambell; Linda Wightman; and Kathleen Bond-Rines. I do apologize for those I may have missed.
For those of you who may not know, we are in the process of rebuilding our family home and looking forward to new beginnings. #Crambell Strong.
To close, the we would like to thank each and every one of you helped get us through this rough patch by donating, supporting calling, caring and loving. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
David and Nickole Crambell and Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.